Interview: 3rd LMC summit shows leaders’ commitment to address impacts caused by COVID-19: Cambodian official

by Mao Pengfei, Nguon Sovan

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — The third Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Leaders’ Meeting via video conference clearly showed the leaders’ commitment to address the impacts brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and to promote the post-pandemic socio-economic recovery, a Cambodian official told Xinhua in an interview on Monday.

Initiated by China in 2014, the LMC consists of six countries, namely China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

Foreign ministry’s secretary of state Luy David said under the theme “Enhancing Partnership for Shared Prosperity” and amidst this challenging time of global pandemic, the meeting is of great significance to attest the resilience and resolute determination of the Lancang-Mekong countries in addressing both the severe impacts caused by the COVID-19, and other regional and global issues so as to ensure promising post-pandemic recovery of socio-economic development.

David said the evolution of the LMC is quite fast and impressive, and its framework is one of the most important platforms for the six countries to work together to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development.

“Furthermore, LMC could be considered as a new model of South-South cooperation that supports LMC member countries to narrow development gaps, contribute to the ASEAN Community building, and deliver economic prosperity to its people under the framework of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” he said.

The official said since its inception in 2016, the LMC has put in place various implementing mechanisms to support and deliver on the leaders’ vision.

At the technical level, each country has several joint working groups on key priority areas, he said, adding that each country has established important institutions like the LMC National Secretariat/Coordination Units within their foreign ministries, Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Center, Lancang-Mekong Environmental Cooperation Center, Lancang-Mekong Vocational Education Training Center, Lancang-Mekong Agriculture Cooperation Center, and Lancang-Mekong Youth Exchange and Cooperation Center.

“One of the main characteristics of the LMC is its project-based orientation, and we are also encouraged to see that cooperation projects have been implemented in a timely manner and most of which have been completed and made substantial progress,” he said.

FACING CHALLENGES AND SOLUTIONS FOR LMC COUNTRIES

David said the leaders of the LMC countries understand that their development trajectories are interdependent and that they are dealing everyday with issues that require collective actions.

From climate change to public health, to education, to the need to create the right business climate vis-à-vis the advances of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, the challenges are indeed wide-ranging, he added.

“Accordingly, our solutions to these challenges need to be well-informed, multifaceted, and most importantly, well-coordinated,” he said. “I’m happy to say that the important work that we have been doing under the LMC framework constitutes an essential part of the overall solution.”

David said the LMC is putting in place mechanisms that allow for the sharing of crucial information, and the provision of impactful development aid into sectors that are prioritized according to actual needs and development potential.

“The actions we take today inevitably shape what our shared future will look like. I’m optimistic that the LMC countries will rise to the challenges before us and deliver concrete results for the wellbeing of our peoples,” the official said.

LMC ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BELT VITAL TO FURTHER BOOST INVESTMENT, TRADE

China has proposed to build the LMC Economic Development Belt, which will allow products from Lancang-Mekong countries to directly enter markets in the central and western regions of China, and then be transported to Central Asia and Europe.

David said that it would boost investments in quality infrastructure, connectivity and industrial cooperation, stimulate more cross-border trade, and further strengthen the integration of sub-regional supply chains into the global value chains.

“Under this unprecedented global downturn posed by the COVID-19, the realization of the LMC Economic Development Belt as a new source of growth will further connect the Mekong sub-region as a growth pole to the landmass of China,” he said.

The Lancang River originates on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau in China. It is called the Mekong River as it flows through Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam before emptying into the sea. Enditem