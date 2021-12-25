INTERVIEW: A 108-year-old Turkish Sumerologist claims that his work at the museum has given him a new lease on life.

INTERVIEW: According to a 108-year-old Turkish Sumerologist, his work at the museum has changed his life.

“The work I did there brought me to this day,” Muazzez Ilmiye Cig explains.

Mersin, Turkey

Instead of becoming an academic, Muazzez Ilmiye Cig, a world-renowned Sumerologist, chose to work in a museum.

According to Anadolu Agency, the work she did there aided her in achieving her current position.

AA: What drew you to Ankara University’s Faculty of Language, History, and Geography?

Cig: I’m glad I chose Sumerology as my major.

It gave me access to a whole new world.

In addition, I am overjoyed to have discovered something Ataturk desired.

I was a teacher in Eskisehir.

The Faculty of Language, History, and Geography was established in Ankara.

When the faculty first opened, the faculty members requested a one-time admission.

My late father inquired, ‘Faculty is open, do you want to go?’

At the time, we were both newcomers.

My earnings were going to support my family.

In our day, children used to give their wages to their families as soon as they received them.

Because my father is only a teacher, I worried about what would happen to him if I went to university.

I was unable to make a decision because of his low salary.

My friend Hatice Kizilyay told me that teachers were heading to Ankara to register just in case, and she encouraged me to do the same.

If I can find a place to stay, I’ll consider going.

After I made my decision, I asked my mother to prepare a bed and a quilt.

After that, the two young ladies rose and walked away.

Consider the situation with two young ladies at the time.

Hatice’s mother is a widow, and her father was a martyr, so she doesn’t have much money.

AA: What was the pivotal event in your life, which spanned more than a century?

Cig: I’m prone to ruminating on past events.

There were numerous factors to take into account.

Above all, I graduated from the Department of Hittitology Sumerology at Ankara’s Faculty of Language, History, and Geography.

Our German professor encouraged us to continue our university studies.

I didn’t want to do it because I was engaged at the time.

‘What if my fiance is unable to continue his education at the university and become a professor?’ I pondered.

