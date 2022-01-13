INTERVIEW: ‘Armenia’s glorification of terrorists poses a serious threat to peace,’ says diplomat

INTERVIEW – ‘Armenians glorifying terrorists poses a serious threat to peace,’ says diplomat

Azerbaijani diplomat in Los Angeles urges US authorities to look into threats made against Azerbaijani diplomats by Armenian radicals.

NEW YORK

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Nasimi Aghayev, the consul general of neighboring Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, California, said that glorifying terrorists in Armenia is a serious threat to peace.

After Armenian nationalists hung a picture of an Armenian terrorist who assassinated several Turkish diplomats in 1973 in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles, Anadolu Agency interviewed Aghayev.

Armenian radicals hung an image of Armenian terrorist Gourgen Yanikian in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles last night, according to Anadolu Agency.

Yanikian is best known for assassinating Turkish diplomats, including Consul General Mehmet Baydar and Consul Bahadir Demir, in California in 1973.

What are your thoughts on this and what do you expect from the state of California and US federal officials?

Aghayev: Armenian radicals did indeed post photos of infamous Armenian terrorist Gourgen Yanikian in front of Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles last night.

Yanikian assassinated two Turkish diplomats in California in 1973, making him the first terrorist to kill foreign diplomats on American soil.

Yanikian also influenced the formation of two major Armenian terrorist organizations, JCAG and ASALA, which murdered scores of Turkish diplomats around the world in the 1970s and 1990s.

Posting photos of a well-known terrorist in front of our consulate is a direct threat to Azerbaijani diplomats in Los Angeles, as well as yet another pathetic attempt to silence us.

We receive phone calls, emails, and social media messages from Armenian extremists on a nearly daily basis.

As a result, we strongly urge the United States’ federal and local law enforcement agencies to investigate these threats thoroughly.

Q: As you stated in your social media message, Armenia and its diaspora nationalist networks are known for glorifying terrorists as well as a number of controversial fascist and Nazi figures from the past.

What does this say about Armenian mentality and its impact on the region’s peace and stability?

Aghayev: Terrorism’s glorification is a serious problem in Armenia.

In 1982, Hampig Sassounian, an Armenian terrorist, murdered a Turkish consul general in Los Angeles, following in the footsteps of Gourgen Yanikian.

Sassounian was recently released from prison.

Short summary of Infosurhoy