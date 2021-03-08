Interview: China has right strategy in fight against COVID-19: Greek expert

ATHENS, March 6 (Xinhua) — As the world is confronted with a major health crisis, China has applied the right strategy throughout the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a Greek expert has said.

China has avoided the “trap” of a dilemma between safeguarding health and beefing up the economy, as opposed to many Western countries, Pelagia Karpathiotaki, a Beijing-based researcher at China’s University of International Business and Economics, told Xinhua in a recent written interview.

“China’s strategy has resulted in overcoming the health crisis inside China and at the same time protecting its economy, as it is the only large economy that has managed to have a positive growth rate in 2020 that reached 2.3 percent,” Karpathiotaki said.

As the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the 13th National People’s Congress began their fourth sessions on Thursday and Friday, respectively, Karpathiotaki has been closely following China’s policies on the fight against the pandemic, poverty and climate change.

On China’s victory to eliminate absolute poverty, the expert said that the strategy of targeted poverty alleviation has contributed to China’s goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Noting that the goal of poverty alleviation “was an extremely difficult task,” Karpathiotaki said China’s success in eliminating absolute poverty after eight years of efforts will go down in world history as a “miracle.”

China’s rural vitalization is also an important campaign for developing a modernized economy, she said.

Karpathiotaki said she is also interested in the discussions on climate change during the “two sessions.”

Faced with this enormous challenge, China has taken many initiatives and demonstrated in practice that it perceives the planet as a “community with a shared future for mankind,” she said. Enditem