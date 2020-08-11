Interview: China shows political wisdom in face of latest U.S. anti-China salvos, says political expert

BOGOTA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Washington’s latest quarrel with China over the latter’s technological advances, and its attempts to meddle with China’s domestic affairs have met with wise discretion of Chinese officials, Colombian political observer Lorenzo Maggiorelli has said.

Maggiorelli, a professor of political science at Bogota’s Jorge Tadeo Lozano University, said that China’s prudence was evident in recent statements by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who rejected any attempt to start a “new Cold War” that would destabilize both nations and risk global progress.

“I do not believe there will be a ‘new Cold War’ between the two powers. The two countries have great economic, trade and financial interdependence. Personally, I believe the two countries can resolve their differences through dialogue, as they have cooperated in the past,” Maggiorelli said.

While the issues that generate tension between China and the United States are multiple and complex, the issues that unite them are weightier enough to save bilateral ties, he said.

Asked about Washington’s criticism of the World Health Organization (WHO) and decision to withdraw from the organization amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Maggiorelli said the U.S. decision to withdraw from the organization is “undoubtedly due to political reasons and not health concerns,” Maggiorelli said.

“I believe that the U.S. actions aim to maintain its dominance in the world order” by pursuing unilateralism, he said.

But its efforts to sow discord are likely to fail, noted Maggiorelli, because “the United States no longer has as much power as before, and European, Asian, African and Latin American countries want to cooperate with both countries and maintain peaceful relations.”

Still, it will be necessary to establish a clear framework for relations between China and the United States, given the current complex situation of ties, he said.

“Of course, greater clarity and greater rapprochement on the part of both countries are needed. Therefore, the role of diplomats from both parties will be essential to negotiate solutions to the problems, without ever needing the use of force,” said Maggiorelli.

To that end, diplomacy can also rely on international law and organizations such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO) to resolve multilateral disputes, he said.

Maggiorelli said he agreed with the Chinese foreign minister that it was futile for the United States to try and interfere in China’s internal affairs, saying it underestimated the strong bond between the Chinese people and the ruling Communist Party of China.

In his most recent exclusive interview with Xinhua, Wang called on the U.S. government to give up its failed attempts to destabilize the country and to respect China’s socialist system.

Looking to the future, Maggiorelli highlighted the relevance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

“Countries are already working together to solve the world’s problems, but it is normal for there to be different tensions and interests,” he said. Enditem