Interview: COVID-19 pandemic in UK at “turning point” but caution still needed, says UK doctor

LONDON, March 4 (Xinhua) — The fight against coronavirus in Britain is at “a turning point” thanks to the various vaccines, but vigilance is still needed, a British frontline doctor, who has been administering vaccines to his patients, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

“Definitely, it’s a turning point. And since the introduction of COVID vaccines we are seeing the prevalence of disease is coming down and the incidence is coming down,” said Dr Chandra Kanneganti, national chairman of the British International Doctors Association.

More than 20.7 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

“It’s very positive and the most important thing is that the hospital admissions are definitely drastically coming down. So it’s really positive and those people who are probably the age group where there are major complications, I’ve also seen a big downward trend,” said Kanneganti, also a general practitioner based in Stoke-On-Trent in northern England.

It is good news that vaccines are working, but caution is still needed, he said.

WHEN WILL IT END?

As vaccination plans continue to develop across the world, many governments are being hounded with the question of “when will the pandemic end?”

Kanneganti admits that this is still a difficult question.

“Probably towards the end of this year, we’re looking at the density of international travel, other modes of transport, movement of people will definitely increase,” Kanneganti said.

But the pandemic has changed lives in so many ways that it may have a lasting impact on the way the societies operate, Kanneganti said.

“We have to question now, what does normal mean, what is normal? It will mean, based on the availability of resources, various countries will continue to monitor the movement of people across borders to prevent the next pandemic…Probably the new modes of working, such as working from home, will be a norm,” he said.

“It will continue probably with lesser intensity, though, therefore if and when the pandemic ends, there will be a new normal for normality, and I think that’s what we’re looking at,” he said.

CONTINUED CAUTION URGED

In light of the news of the vaccine success so far, and dropping infection rates, countries around the world are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions.

Kanneganti said he believes that it is difficult to prolong lockdown, which affected economy and mental health, but the easing of lockdown should also be met with caution.

“We have learned that lockdowns do bring down infection rate. However, if people aren’t rigorously adhering to prevention measures, the pandemic may come back at the second wave, only if you’re not adhering to the rigorous or preventive measures like maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask, and the second wave, third wave, fourth wave, these things may come back again,” he said.

He’s urging countries around the world to still follow the simple measures of washing hands, social distancing and masks and for that to be the norm even when lockdowns officially end.

“Just because the infection rate is low at a certain time at a given week or month, it doesn’t mean that the pandemic will not come back, you know, and therefore, it is vital that all public and private entities continue with their high levels of sanitation activities.”

England is currently under the third national lockdown since outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

On Feb. 22, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his long-anticipated “roadmap” exiting the lockdown. Schools in England will reopen from Monday next week as first part of the four-step plan, which Johnson said was designed to be “cautious but irreversible”.

INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Now that the world seems to be stepping in the right direction in terms of beating the virus, Kanneganti said countries should seek to work together to help each other in terms of vaccine rollouts and virus research.

“The UK vaccination plan is on track, but at the same time, we need to make sure that we support other countries as well,” he said, noting that Britain has pledged to donate most of its surplus vaccine supply to developing countries.

Last month, China has announced its decision to provide 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, a multilateral vaccine initiative backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, to meet the urgent needs of developing countries.

“I think that’s what all the other countries should do, probably try to work up a plan on how we can support those countries who do not have the resources, who do not have the necessary kind of equipment,” he said.

“It should be done at a bigger scale with all the countries working together,” he added. Enditem