Interview: Japan’s fight against COVID-19 focuses on reducing death toll: expert

TOKYO, April 21 (Xinhua) — The focus of Japan’s COVID-19 prevention measures is on reducing the death toll rather than extensive testing, said Kazuhiro Tateda, a member of the Japanese government’s expert panel.

In a phone interview with Xinhua, Tateda, also the president of the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases, said that due to the limited testing ability and in order to prevent cross infection, the Japanese government has employed the policy of prioritizing testing patients with severe symptoms from the very beginning.

The policy also focused on preventing cluster infection and testing people involved in cluster infection, instead of extensively testing people who feel concerned about themselves.

Despite questions about the Japanese government’s tight control over testing, Tateda said it does not matter because of the low number of deaths in Japan.

“Instead of comparing the number of people tested, we should compare the final death toll,” he said. “How to reduce the death toll is the most important thing. That is our goal.”

So far, there have been fewer than 200 deaths in Japan (as of the time of the interview), a small number compared to some Western countries, which can be considered a strategic success, he said.

There were several reports of patients dying before confirmation of infection in Japan. As to whether there were deaths unconfirmed of COVID-19, Tateda said tests would definitely be conducted under the health care system if there were deaths with unconfirmed causes. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Japan is still increasing, and if the death toll is eventually about 1,000, the expert said he believes it will be a successful result.

Tateda said he admits that Japan’s strategy of targeting cluster infection has run into problems with a growing number of confirmed cases that were unable to trace origins, so the previous guidelines of strictly controlling polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests need to be adjusted. Currently, Japan’s testing capability has improved, but testing is still conducted when doctors decide it is needed, not because patients are worried.

In addition, the number of infections within hospitals is also increasing. The mildly ill and asymptomatic patients have gradually been moved to government-rented hotels in Tokyo and other cities to ensure that hospital beds are reserved for the seriously ill.

Tateda said this situation is within expectation. The government tried to control the slow spread of the infection while detecting and eliminating cluster infection as much as possible in the early stage; in the case of increasing isolated cases, it no longer focused on the cluster infection strategy, but strengthened testing of infection cases with unknown origins; now that the country is in a state of emergency, with fewer confirmed cases, the focus will once again transfer to cluster infection, he said.

Cities in Japan have been put under a state of emergency since April 7. Tateda said he believes it will lead to a significant reduction in social contact, which will reduce the number of confirmed cases in Japan and the size of the outbreak for some time in the future.

The government hopes to cut human contact by 80 percent, but it may achieve only a 50-percent reduction, Tateda said. Experts will assess the effects of the state of emergency next week and consider further countermeasures, he said. Enditem