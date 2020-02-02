Interview: Kimmich still regards Bayern as one of Europe’s best

By Oliver Trust and Liu Yang

BERLIN, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Joshua Kimmich is setting sail aiming for big goals this season with his club Bayern Munich and the German national team.

The 24-year-old German international told Xinhua that the ruling German Champions intend to “prove we are still one of Europe’s best sides” while having to face Premier League side Chelsea in the last-16-round of the Champions League.

The midfielder spoke about the promising development process of the rejuvenated German team. He mentioned his season goals, such as “to go for the title at the 2020 Euro.”

The 48-times capped football professional explains how he developed to be a game reader and influencer and why he favors a position in midfield.

He praised the enthusiasm of Chinese football fans and recommended young footballers to enjoy every training and game.

After Bayern did well in the group stage of the Champions League, “the goal must be to show we are still among the best European teams.”

Having lost to Liverpool in the last-16-round in 2019 and Real in 2018, both won the campaign, “doesn’t help” as it is no excuse.

Facing Chelsea in the 2020 last-16-round, he called Bayern “the slight favorite” but said fans could expect a duel “on eye-level.” He recommended a game-by-game policy despite big goals.

For the national league, Bayern aims to “show we are back.”

“We are convinced we can achieve big things this season and are strong enough to make it.” Crossing swords with table leaders Leipzig in two weeks is “an important point for this season’s outcome.”

To have more challengers around than over the past years, such as Leipzig, Moenchengladbach, and Dortmund, “tells us we have to stay entirely focused. “Everyone expects Bayern always to win the title, but everyone is waiting for us to fail and would be happy about a new national champion. This is our challenge.”

Bayern has won the last seven national campaigns.

Despite having to survive the group of death with 2018 World Champion France and ruling European Champion Portugal Kimmich is optimistic, “we have a big quality, maybe also to beat teams like France, Portugal, England or Spain.”

The German team’s target must be to go for the title at Euro 2020, he underlined. “We are still in the process of development with our young team.”

He called it an advantage for Germany playing all three group games on home soil and named France as one of the top favourites. “To play at home gives us a special feeling and motivation.”

To make up for the disappointing 2018 World Cup is the biggest challenge for the rejuvenated side. “We need to get our quality on the pitch. We missed that at the 2018 World Cup.”

Kimmich said the young team is determined to get over the point to “only be a young and talented squad. We want to prove we can show our quality in the games.”

The previous, successful generation must be an example to follow for the new German team, he said. “Many of them won the World Cup and the Champions League,” he commented, adding his goal is to shape a new era.

“Every one of the new young squad has to take responsibility. This is a re-start providing opportunity we have to take as football is a team sport demanding joint action.”

“Germany always had the chance to win the title,” he said, referring to the fact that Germany since 2008 always reached the semi-final. “People at home always had the feeling German can do it” despite other nations rated as the big favorites. “They were called a tournament team getting stronger from round to round.”

Kimmich admitted Germany has lost its reputation just as Bayern Munich did as a result of last year’s poor Champions League campaign losing to the Liverpool.

He demanded from the new generation “to actively fight for a title and talk about our goals. Someday it will be necessary to win a title to be able to talk about a new era.”

Many of the renewed national team and at Bayern haven’t won a significant international title. “Considering that I expect to see desire, determination, and hunger in every game.”

The 48-times capped midfielder said it is his advantage to have experienced both the past and the new generation. “I was part of the 2016 squad as the side’s rookie, and I am part of the new team. That gives me the feeling to be one of the cornerstones of the change.”

That fact is making him demand from all to see the entire picture. “We have lost great experience, and we need new leaders.” He claims to take some of that responsibility.

Starting as a rookie allowed him to deliver surprises, “as not many knew me well. From then on, the challenge was to keep a high level.”

He admitted his general approach has changed. “To perform well as an individual isn’t enough anymore. I want to influence our general performance and deliver my part to make us win.”

Moving from the right-back position to midfield has changed his perspective significantly. “In the past, I didn’t think much about reading a game and feeling the game rhythm.”

Today Kimmich is seen as a promising game reader with him only missing two games over the past two years. “To be around as a regular proves, I have developed to a performer important to my team.” He called it more comfortable to deliver a consistent performance in midfield.

As a winger, “you much more depend on your team mates” but have more opportunities to decide a game. “In the defensive midfield, you rarely stand out of the pack. This means fewer games you are getting wow’s for as you don’t act as offensively as before.”

Kimmich said he is still impressed by his latest China trip in 2015 in his first year at Bayern as “I was surprised as people knew about me although, I came from the second division.”

He couldn’t have dreamt of a warmer welcome by enthusiastic fans. “Fans were crazy in a positive way. At that moment, I understood Bayern is something exceptional in international football.”

The midfielder remembers fans writing letters to his parents’ address in his hometown. “This was a new experience for me, and I am grateful for that.”

Kimmich spoke about China’s potential for young football talents. “I know there are many young footballers around. I hope they enjoy training and games, which is vital.”

“One should know why he is on the field because you want to have fun with your friends, and you want to win the game.”

His advice to youngsters: “Believe in your strength and show your passion for football.”