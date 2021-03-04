Interview: Report examining China’s victory against absolute poverty offers inspiration to world, says expert

NAIROBI, March 2 (Xinhua) — A newly released research paper pins the theoretical exposition of China’s incredible feat in eliminating extreme poverty, according to an international relations expert.

The report titled “Chinese Poverty Alleviation Studies: A Political Economy Perspective” was released on Sunday by New China Research, the think tank of China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

“By carefully examining and documenting the success pillars of China’s historical milestone, the newly released research paper on poverty alleviation makes it possible for other societies to understand how China lifted millions out of penury in just three decades,” Cavince Adhere, a China-Africa relations expert based in Nairobi, told Xinhua.

The phenomenal success China has achieved in its anti-poverty campaign since the commencement of economic reforms and opening-up four decades ago has become a source of inspiration for developing countries, he said.

Noting that the United Nations has identified poverty as the most extractible challenge facing humanity, Adhere said many societies remain mired in poverty, a situation worsened by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“To have a learning point as pragmatic as that of China is something that brings much hope to the rest of humanity that the battle against penury can be won,” he added.

The expert believes that salient innovation points identified by the new publication could easily translate into effective strategies for poverty alleviation in developing economies.

He pointed out that an approach marked by revitalizing rural areas, technological advances, industrial expansion, e-commerce, and agricultural modernization have all proven useful in hoisting China’s bid to fashion a society of plenty.

“China has now contributed over 70 percent to the global poverty reduction efforts, while presenting the world with clear lessons that can be applied to finish the task of poverty alleviation elsewhere,” Adhere said.

“The new research paper is therefore a welcome addition into China’s toolkit as it seeks to share its poverty eradication experience with other societies around the world,” he added. Enditem