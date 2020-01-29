Interview: U.S. expert criticizes new H-1B registration system

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The new H-1B visa system that will start in March is “inefficient” and may have negative impact on the U.S. science and engineering workforce, said a tech expert in California.

The H-1B program allows U.S. companies to hire high-skilled foreign workers, and the tech industry, especially those in Silicon Valley, relies heavily on the program.

Starting this coming registration period from March 1 through March 20, the U.S. authorities will use a new electronic registration system, which requires all H-1B applicants to go through a lottery process before they submit full applications.

This is the latest of the series of measures that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has taken to curtail use of H-1B program.

However, “this process seems to be a little bit backwards,” said Peter Leroe-Munoz, general counsel and vice-president of tech and innovation policy at the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, in a recent interview.

He pointed out that the lottery process was conducted “before applicants would complete their application,” so instead of drawing “from a pool of people who were all qualified for the lottery,” the applicants might still be rejected after they get through the lottery and submit their full application.

Noting that the new rule is “inefficient,” Leroe-Munoz said it makes more sense to have those applicants submit their full application and then go through the lottery.

In recent years, the H-1B visa program has become a target for reform by the U.S. administration, which has pushed the denial rates to record high.

In October last year, a group of immigration lawyers joined trade groups representing tech firms, including Google and Facebook, to caution against the potential disruptions to tech companies with a new electronic registration system.

“The administration seems to be making it more difficult over the last several years for innovation economy companies to acquire the skilled tech workforce that they need to be successful here in the United States, and also for American companies to compete globally,” said Leroe-Munoz.

“As an innovation economy, we rely on skilled immigration, for innovative breakthroughs for growing American companies for increasing the number of American jobs,” he said.

“So our response is we want to see this trend reversed, and we want to work to increase the number of skilled immigrants who are admitted, who want to come to this country to work and to contribute to the American economy and to the global success of American companies,” he said.