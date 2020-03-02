Int’l charity concert held in London to support China’s fight against COVID-19

LONDON, March 1 (Xinhua) — An international charity concert was held this weekend in London with the theme “Together”, attracting a number of internationally renowned artists to participate and support Wuhan and China in the fight against novel coronavirus.

The concert, organized by the UK Chinese Choir and held in the National Liberal Club, kicked off with Montserrat’s artist Bazil Meade’s piano performance. Meade is a charismatic and talented singer, pianist and founder of the London Community Gospel Choir.

Among others, famous Italian jazz singer Christian Vinante brought the classic song “My Way”, and Jamaican singer and internationally renowned fashion supermodel Misty Bailey performed her original songs; international fashion designer and musician Malan Breton also brought classic repertoire accompanied by piano and cello.

“We are a global village, and our heart is with you,” said Breton, adding that he hopes to use music to express support and convey hope to China.

Beibei Wang, artistic director of the UK Chinese Choir, presented two arias in the opera “Butterfly Lovers” which are adapted from Chinese classical music “The Butterfly Lovers.”

At the end of the concert, Wang and other international artists chorused “Together”, which was just created by British-based Chinese composer Jiang Li to support the doctors and nurses working in Wuhan. The charity concert ended with the singing of “My Motherland and Me” by the artists and the audience.

Wang told Xinhua that as a Chinese artist living in Britain, she is very concerned of the latest development of the epidemic in Wuhan and hoped that she could use music to convey the message of hope and blessing to the compatriots back in China.

“Although I am worried, I believe the dawn is not far away. By strengthening understanding and cooperation throughout the world, we can certainly overcome this sudden epidemic, and the world will become more peaceful and more loving,” she said.

Italian composer and pianist Andrea Granitzio also performed in the concert, he said at the moment he is living exactly the same thing with Chinese people.

“I have lots of friends in China, because I lived in China for two months. Every single day I am chatting with my Chinese friends on Wechat (a Chinese messaging app). I care about them and they also care about me. So it is all about sharing the same thing,” he said.