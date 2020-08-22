Int’l community criticizes U.S. illegal demand for snapback on UN sanctions against Iran

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The international community has criticized the U.S. illegal demand for a snapback mechanism to restore the United Nations (UN) sanctions against Iran, saying the United States has no right to do so.

The United States continues its “dangerous” steps in the UN Security Council in the hopes of realizing its own anti-Iranian plans, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday on the U.S. “illegal actions” to restore lifted sanctions against Iran.

“The United States has eliminated itself from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) membership and thereby deprived itself of the rights and opportunities to use the mechanisms stipulated in the deal and UN Security Council Resolution 2231,” the statement read.

“We are convinced that the path of escalating tensions around Iran is erroneous and dead-end. We call on the United States to make a choice in favor of reasonable decisions, not to deprive itself of the opportunity to reach agreements with Iran,” it added.

“The U.S. demand of re-imposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran is nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing on Friday.

Noting that the United States is no longer a participant in the JCPOA, Zhao said that the participants of the JCPOA and the vast majority of members of the Security Council believe that the U.S. request had no legal basis.

It takes dialogue on an equal basis and candid consultations rather than sanctions, pressuring or even military threats to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue, he added.

The United States had lost ground to trigger the snapback mechanism as it withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, Josep Borrell, the European Union high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement on Thursday night.

“As coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission, I will continue to do everything possible to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all,” said Borrell, underlining that the JCPOA remains a key pillar of the global non-proliferation architecture, and contributes to regional security.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday officially notified the UN that the United States was asking to activate the snapback mechanism, endorsed by the UN Security Council. He claimed that the Security Council will restore all UN sanctions on Iran in 30 days.

The United States has “no right” to restore sanctions on Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a letter to the rotating chairman of the UN Security Council, calling for efforts by the Security Council to prevent the United States from “unilaterally and unlawfully abusing the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.”

“The Dispute Resolution Mechanism is only open to the actual JCPOA participants,” Zarif said in the letter written on Thursday and made public by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday. Enditem