BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The international community have spoke highly of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s inspection visit to the anti-epidemic frontline in Beijing, saying it has injected enormous confidence into the battle against the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NPC).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited a residential community, a hospital and a district center for disease control and prevention in Beijing on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed firm support for China’s fight against the NPC and spoken highly of Xi’s field visit to the anti-epidemic frontline. WHO Spokesperson Fadela Chaib said that the visit has sent a very important signal to both China and the international community.

Stephen Perry, chairman of Britain’s 48 Group Club, told Xinhua that through his inspection visit to the anti-epidemic frontline, Xi has shown his concern for the people and strong determination to fight against the epidemic.

The government has carried out anti-epidemic steps with great accuracy, and the whole population of China has united behind the government to carry out the steps necessary in different areas, Perry said.

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee, a consultant at India’s Research and Information System for Developing Countries based in India, said that Xi’s inspection visit to the frontline has greatly encouraged the medical staff there and sent a positive signal to citizens and investors about the health of the society and economy.

Thai former Deputy Prime Minister Pinij Charusombat said that Xi’s field visit at this crucial moment has shown that the government truly put the people’s lives on top priority, sending out a message to the international community that the Chinese people united as one will get through the difficulties with joint efforts.

Oh Ei Sun, principal advisor for Malaysia’s Pacific Research Center, said Xi’s visit to the residential community has shown the Chinese government’s concern for the people, focus on the people’s voice and understanding of the people’s needs in the fight against epidemic.

Xi’s remarks during the inspection sent out a positive signal that scientific prevention and control measures and targeted policies are needed in the fight against the epidemic, Oh Ei Sun said.

Abdalmuhdi Abumotawi, director of Egypt’s Middle East Forum for Strategic Studies & National Security, said that as China has now entered a critical stage in the fight against the NPC epidemic, President Xi gave everyone more confidence by inspecting the relevant sites in Beijing.

The measures taken by the Chinese government and the response and interaction of the Chinese people confirm once again that China has the ability to eliminate the virus, the Egyptian expert added.