Int’l expert group calls for urgent action to save Red Sea’s coral reefs

JERUSALEM, March 5 (Xinhua) — A group of international experts, led by Israeli and U.S. scientists, called for immediate action to save one of the world’s most resilient corals in the Red Sea’s Gulf of Aqaba, known in Israel as the Gulf of Eilat, Bar-Ilan University said Thursday.

Rapid ocean warming because of climate change poses a serious risk to the survival of coral reefs, and it is estimated that 70-90 percent of all reefs will be severely degraded by mid-century.

However, corals in the Gulf of Aqaba at Israel’s southernmost point have an unusually high tolerance for the rapidly warming seawater.

In a study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Sciences, the team said this unique portion of the Red Sea’s reefs will survive only if serious regional environmental challenges are addressed.

According to the team, these reefs provide food and a source of livelihood to a rapidly growing population along the coastline and are a uniquely rich potential source of new medicines.

However, as towns and cities continue to grow along the Red Sea, these areas generate substantial local pressure on its reefs.

Some portions of the reef have already been severely damaged by uncontrolled tourism, human population expansion, overfishing, and coastal development which has led to pollution and a decline in coastal water quality.

The researchers asserted that the most urgent objective is to advance immediate protection of the Gulf of Aqaba by recognizing it as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enditem