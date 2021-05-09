Int’l passenger traffic at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport doubles in April: report

JERUSALEM, May 9 (Xinhua) — The number of passengers passing through Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on international flights rose by 103.9 percent in April, compared to March, found a report issued by the Israel Airports Authority on Sunday.

The number of passengers passing through the airport reached 271,849 in April, compared to 133,334 in March, and only 9,377 in April 2020, it said.

Nearly 10 percent of April’s passengers flew between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in both directions. The two countries signed a historic normalization agreement in September 2020.

“April is a turning point in the map of destinations, the number of operating airlines, in passenger and aircraft traffic and symbolizes the beginning of recovery,” said Shmuel Zakay, managing director of the Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israel reopened its skies to flights from all locations on March 15, 2021, after imposing a ban on incoming and outgoing flights since Jan. 26 to prevent the spread of new strains of COVID-19 from abroad. Enditem