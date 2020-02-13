Int’l Support Group for Lebanon urges swift reforms from Lebanese gov’t

BEIRUT, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The International Support Group for Lebanon Wednesday called on the Lebanese government to swiftly take comprehensive and credible reforms to stop the deteriorating conditions and meet the people’s demands, according to a statement by the UN Information Centres.

The group highlighted the importance of working on restoring the confidence of the Lebanese people and the international community to activate future international assistance for Lebanon.

It also expressed its willingness to “support the efforts of government leaders to combat corruption and tax evasion, including the adoption and implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, the Anti-Corruption Commission Law and judicial reforms, as well as other measures that guarantee transparency and full accountability.”

The International Support Group for Lebanon was launched in September 2013 by the United Nations and former Lebanese President Michel Suleiman in order to mobilize support and assistance for Lebanon.