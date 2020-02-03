Int’l Women’s Group celebrates Kuwait’s National, Liberation Days

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — The International Women’s Group (IWG) held on Sunday a ceremony to celebrate Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day in Farwaniya Governorate.

The event was attended by wives of foreign ambassadors to Kuwait, members of the IWG and elite women of Kuwait.

During her opening speech, Rima Al-Khaldi, vice president of the IWG, congratulated the people of Kuwait on the occasion of national and liberation days.

For her part, Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali, the founder and editorial director of Lulua Publishing and the founder of Alnowair positivity initiative, said that Kuwait is a small country but it is the home of more than 100 nationalities living in peace and security on its land.

She praised the activities undertaken by the IWG, indicating that Kuwaitis have a great cultural heritage as well as their great love for the country.

Kuwait enjoys very good relations with countries of the world and representatives of these countries share the celebrations with the Kuwaiti people, she stressed.

The ceremony program included a stereoscopic opening on the old Kuwait market, and then Kuwaiti army’s military music band participated in playing the national anthem of Kuwait and some of the Kuwaiti national songs where the audience interacted enthusiastically.

The celebration also included an important part of the heritage, which is the “Kuwaiti wedding corner,” to show guests the importance of this ceremony as it represents the customs of marriage in Kuwait in the past with its joyful and distinctive rituals.

Kuwait National Day and Liberation Day are celebrated on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 respectively.