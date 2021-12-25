Intruder arrested at Windsor Castle during the Queen’s Christmas celebrations was armed with a crossbow and entered via a rope ladder.

As the Queen celebrated Christmas, an intruder was apprehended at Windsor Castle, armed with a crossbow and having entered via a rope ladder.

Yesterday, while the Queen was celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle, an armed intruder was apprehended.

According to sources, the 19-year-old man had a crossbow and climbed in using a rope ladder.

Her Majesty was inside with other royals before broadcasting her emotional Christmas Day message, which included a tribute to her late husband Philip.

At 8.30 a.m., police swooped down on the teen “within moments of him entering the grounds,” according to police.

He allegedly did not enter any buildings, according to his accusers.

Officers did not specify what type of “offensive weapon” he had.

“I’m told the man had a crossbow,” a security source said late last night.

It was also suggested that the intruder may have climbed over a spiked fence off the Long Walk with a rope ladder, in a publicly accessible area near Her Majesty’s apartments.

“Police responded very quickly to this – but it is still terrifying and shocking that it happened while the Queen and senior royals were at Windsor for Christmas,” a royal source said.

“This is worrying,” said Dai Davies, a former royal police protection officer, “and a review will be carried out after this shocking incident.”

“The timing is quite worrying,” a royal insider added, “as it was widely known that Her Majesty would be at Windsor for Christmas.”

Fortunately, he did not approach her or any other royals – things could have turned out much worse.

“One of the main things that the security services and police are looking into is whether he was motivated by a terrorist motive or if he was just a weirdo or loner.”

Last night, cops were questioning the suspect, who was from Southampton.

It was unclear whether he was motivated by terrorism or extremism.

Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police Service are investigating whether he drove the 60 miles from Southampton to Windsor yesterday.

The security breach was revealed to the Queen, 95, and other royals while Her Majesty was having breakfast.

Charles, Camilla, Edward, and Sophie were among the royals who walked into the castle grounds for a Christmas Day church service just over two hours later.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon,” Supt Rebecca Mears said.

“At this time, he is still being held in custody.”

We can confirm that security procedures were activated as soon as the man entered the grounds, and that he did not enter any buildings.

“The incident has been reported to the Royal Family.”

The Queen has been entrusted with "light responsibilities"…

