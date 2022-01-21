Invaders and empires can only be defeated by a united front: the Taliban retaliated against Biden.

The interim Afghan Foreign Ministry chastises US President Donald Trump for implying that Afghans are divided.

ANKARA

The interim Taliban government said on Friday that only a united world can drive out invaders and bring down powerful empires, denying US President Joe Biden’s assertions about Afghan divisions.

“Discord is an external phenomenon instigated by foreign invaders for their own survival,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the interim Afghan Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, wrote on Twitter. “However, Afghans defeated them with their shared Islamic beliefs, homeland, and celebrated history, and are now taking strong leaps toward becoming an equal nation.”

The announcement came hours after Biden’s White House press conference, during which he said the US left Afghanistan because “unifying Afghanistan under one single government” was impossible.

“It’s been the graveyard of empires for a reason: it’s not prone to unity,” Biden said.

Balkhi claimed that Trump’s remark about Afghanistan being the “graveyard of empires” was “an admission of Afghan unity in and of itself.”

He claimed that while Afghans were not perfectly united while under foreign occupation, the vast majority “firmly stayed united in their lawful struggle against invaders.”

“Invaders and great empires fall not because of divided nations, but because of ‘united’ nations,” Balkhi said.

Following the withdrawal of foreign forces, the Taliban “ensured overall security, established a central government, and united the Afghan nation” with “limited resources and in a short period.”