The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is feared to be “inevitable and imminent,” with Kiev blaming Vladimir Putin for a massive cyber attack.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the House of Commons Defence Committee, issued the warning as fears of a new war loom over Eastern Europe.

The world’s eyes are on Ukraine, where Putin has amassed nearly 100,000 troops as well as an arsenal of artillery and tanks.

Vlad is rumored to be planning a full-scale invasion in a matter of weeks – or even days – to reclaim territory Russia lost when the Soviet Union fell apart.

After a cyber attack left much of the country without heat, light, or access to cash, Mr Ellwood described the possible invasion as “inevitable and imminent.”

And today, Ukraine blamed Russia for the hack, which is thought to be a precursor to an invasion.

Russia has denied responsibility for the attack.

“I’m afraid a Russian invasion is unavoidable and imminent, and we’ve allowed it to happen,” Mr Ellwood told The Daily Mail.

“We had an opportunity to put enough military hardware and personnel in Ukraine to make President Putin reconsider invading, but we failed to do so.”

“Only President Putin knows what he will do next,” he added, “but next week appears to be pivotal.”

“He has cornered himself, and after Nato refused to bow to his threats, it appears that only one option remains.”

“RUSSIA is on the verge of an invasion,” Mr Ellwood tweeted later.

And will attempt to redraw Eastern Europe’s map once more.

Why didn’t we learn from history, as history will ask?

Putin is thought to want to reclaim a large number of territories lost when the Soviet Union fell apart.

And he first entered Ukraine in 2014, when Russian troops annexed the Crimea peninsula illegally, provoking international condemnation.

Since then, the conflict in Eastern Ukraine has raged as Putin-backed rebels battle the government in the disputed Donbas region.

Russia is suspected of being behind the cyber attack that occurred last week, Ukraine announced on Sunday.

All evidence points to Russia as the perpetrator of the cyberattack.

According to the ministry statement, Moscow is continuing to wage a hybrid war and is actively building up its forces in the information and cyberspaces.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s border on Saturday, calling on Moscow to “stop its aggression.”

“Russia is conducting a disinformation campaign to destabilize and justify an invasion of its sovereign neighbor Ukraine,” she wrote on Twitter.

