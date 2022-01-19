Invasion of Ukraine: How Russia could sleepwalk into a “Vietnam War” in the face of kill zones, guerrillas, and US special forces

Invasion of Ukraine: How Russia could sleepwalk into a “Vietnam War” with kill zones, guerrillas, and US special forces

RUSSIA is on the verge of entering a Vietnam-style war in Ukraine, where it will face fierce guerrilla fighters backed by US special forces.

Vladimir Putin has amassed 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, but the country’s neighbor hopes that any invasion will entangle Kremlin forces in a long and bloody conflict.

Fears are growing that Putin will order his forces to launch a lightning strike against Ukraine in the hopes of achieving a quick victory.

However, hundreds of US Green Beret special forces have been working with the Ukrainians behind the scenes to ensure that Russia does not face a bloodbath in the country.

According to a former CIA official, the CIA has also been working on a secret training program that has taught Ukrainians how to “kill Russians.”

And the UK is already supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukrainian forces, which guerrilla forces would use to create kill zones for massed Russian armoured forces.

Despite being initially overwhelmed by Russian forces, it is now widely believed that the “ferociously nationalistic” Ukrainians intend to fight on.

Colonel Richard Kemp, a defence analyst, told Infosurhoy that the possibility of Russia being drawn into a Vietnam-style conflict is “definitely a possibility.”

“It would require assistance from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries in the form of weaponry and intelligence,” said Col Kemp, the commander of UK forces in Afghanistan.

“If Russian forces occupy Ukraine, they must pay a price, but that price will not be met by Nato forces marching in and ejecting them.”

“That type of warfare is the only option the Ukrainian people have for defending their sovereignty.”

On both sides, that will cost a lot of lives.”

Senior US military leaders, both current and former, have warned the Russians that they will face an insurgency similar to the one they faced during their ten-year occupation of Afghanistan.

Former US assistant Defense Secretary Lawrence Korb said he recently traveled to Russia to warn them about invading Ukraine, citing the United States’ experience in Vietnam.

“During my time in Moscow, it became clear to me that the Ukrainian military would not be overrun by the Russians as they were in 2014,” he wrote in The National Interest.

Given reports that Ukraine was planning guerrilla warfare against Russia, it was “likely that its efforts would end up similar to the United States’ experience in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.”

If Russia invades, Rob Clarke, a Defence Policy Associate at the Henry Jackson Society, told Infosurhoy that there will “100%” be a guerrilla war backed by the US.

The possibility, he said…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.