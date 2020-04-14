Investigation team set up to look into forest fire accident in SW China

An investigation team has been set up to look into a forest fire accident in the city of Xichang in southwest China’s Sichuan province that killed 19, local authorities said Sunday.

The government of Sichuan province has set up an investigation team to find out the cause of the accident as soon as possible, said the provincial emergency management department.

The fire started on a local farm on March 30 and quickly spread to nearby mountains due to strong winds. It was put out on April 2.

Nineteen people, including 18 firefighters and a local forest farm worker who led the way for the firefighters, died while battling the fire.