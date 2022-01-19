Investigators for Madeleine McCann claim to have discovered “shocking evidence” that could finally bring Christian B. to justice.

Maddie three-year-old Madeleine vanished from her family’s holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007. German authorities believe convicted paedophile Christian B kidnapped and killed her.

Despite their suspicions, he has never been charged with any crime in connection with the disappearance of the British tot.

New evidence has now been handed over to detectives by a team working on a documentary about Madeline.

They claim to have evidence that Christian B was in the area of Praia da Luz when Madeleine vanished while her parents were eating tapas.

Sat.1’s documentary team, which includes ex-investigators and journalists, claims to have uncovered “many new clues and indications” that Christian was the perpetrator.

“The sad story of Madeleine McCann is a story with many German facets,” said Juliane Ebling, editor-in-chief of the magazine.

“The case is being tried at the Regional Court of Braunschweig, as the main suspect is a German named Christian B.

“Many German women and men in his environment can describe specific details about the crime.

“In the last few months, Jutta Rabe has uncovered shocking evidence in Germany, Portugal, and England that heavily incriminates Christian B.”

In June 2020, Christian B was named as the primary suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance.

In 2005, he raped a 72-year-old American woman in the Algarve and received a seven-year prison sentence.

Christian B’s alleged involvement in three other cases is also being investigated by cops.

The rape of Irish woman Hazel Behan in Praia da Rocha on the Algarve in 2004 is the first of the three charges.

The second charge stems from the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Portugal in 2007, while the third charge stems from the abuse of four children at a festival in So Bartolomeu de Messines in 2017.

Friedrich Fulscher, Christian B’s attorney, stated that his client “denies any involvement” in the McCann case.