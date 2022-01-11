Investigators have completed their investigation into the Philadelphia fire that killed 12 family members.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS) published an article by Anna Orso, Jeremy Roebuck, and Ellie Rushing.

PHILADELPHIA — Investigators have completed collecting physical evidence at the scene of the Fairmount rowhouse fire that killed 12 people, and officials expect to release preliminary findings of their investigation this week.

According to ATF officials, who have partnered with local authorities to investigate the cause of the deadly blaze, engineers and fire protection experts from the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office and the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives cleared the scene Monday.

According to a Fire Department spokesperson, the scene was turned over to the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections for management.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority, which owns and operates the three-story duplex in the 800 block of N 23rd St., was also on the scene securing the property.

Residents of the lower unit, who escaped the fire with minor injuries, returned to see what was left of their home, which had been heavily damaged by smoke and water but still had some framed pictures hanging on the walls.

The fire started on the second floor and spread to the third, killing a dozen members of the same family, including three adults and nine children.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by authorities.

According to police records obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, a 5-year-old who lived in the apartment that caught fire and survived told investigators he accidentally lit a Christmas tree while playing with a lighter.

The victims have yet to be identified, and a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s Office said the causes of death will not be released until the Fire Department’s investigation is completed.

Officials from the fire department haven’t said how long the investigation will take.

Rosalee McDonald, 33, Virginia Thomas, 30, and Quinsha White, 18, as well as nine of their children ranging in age from 2 to 16, were among those who died, according to relatives.

Family members who are still alive have asked for privacy as they grieve, and no funeral services have been scheduled.

Howard Robinson, one of the family’s adults, escaped the fire by climbing out a third-story window and…

