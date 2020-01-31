Investor group to buy financial services firm Duff &…

Infosurhoy

Jan 22 – A global group of investors led by Stone Point Capital and Further Global will buy financial services firm Duff &amp; Phelps for $4.2 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

The consortium is buying the New York-based firm, which advises clients on valuations, corporate finance, compliance and regulatory matters, from Permira Funds. Permira will retain a significant stake in the business after the deal.

As part of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020, the Duff &amp; Phelps management team will continue to lead the company and hold a “meaningful” stake.

The investor group has received financing for the transaction, which will be led by Goldman Sachs.

UBS Investment Bank, Goldman Sachs and Evercore served as financial advisers to Duff &amp; Phelps, while Kirkland &amp; Ellis was the legal adviser.

Simpson Thacher &amp; Bartlett LLP and White &amp; Case LLP were legal advisers to the investor consortium. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

