IOC announces upcoming Olympic Virtual Series

LAUSANNE, April 22 (Xinhua) — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Thursday that it would cooperate with five International Sports Federations and game publishers to host the Olympic Virtual Series (OVS), which will be the first virtual event ever to be licensed for the Olympic Games.

According to a press release by the IOC, the first OVS will be held before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from May 13 to June 23. This competition, including baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and motorsports, encourages virtual sports and e-sports fans from all over the world to participate.

In addition, the IOC said that FIFA, FIBA and the International Tennis Federation also have interest in this series.

“The Olympic Virtual Series is a new, unique Olympic digital experience that aims to grow direct engagement with new audiences in the field of virtual sports. Its conception is in line with Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and the IOC’s Digital Strategy. It encourages sports participation and promotes the Olympic values, with a special focus on youth,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

This series will create a platform that connects the world of sports and the virtual sports game community. All five events will be operated by their respective game publishers. The mass-participation Series also allows participants around the world to compete from home or their training facilities. Enditem