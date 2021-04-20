IOC president Bach condemns European Super League “purely profit-driven approach”

GENEVA, April 20 (Xinhua) — International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has added his voice to the growing condemnation of the proposed European Super League, calling it a “purely profit-driven approach” that threatens the European sports model.

Bach spoke to the UEFA Congress held in Montreux, Switzerland on Tuesday, praising the European football community for getting the game going again in the face of COVID-19 and stressing the importance of the Europe’s sports model.

However, the German criticized the European Super League proposed by 12 clubs, saying it threatens the model which covers the pyramid of sports from grassroots to elite.

Bach described the Super League as a “purely profit-driven approach that ignores the intrinsic values and social mission of sport”.

He added the European sports model is under threat “because the social mission of sport organisations is losing ground to the purely profit-oriented goals of commercial sport providers and investors”.

12 European clubs, including six English Premier League sides, have announced plans to join the European Super League, a new mid-week competition.

UEFA and other football governing bodies have strongly condemned the move, and have sworn to use all measures available in order to prevent the Super League from happening. Enditem