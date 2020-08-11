IOM helps repatriate 185 Mongolian nationals amid pandemic

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — A total of 185 Mongolian nationals were returned home from the Czech Republic on a chartered flight on Tuesday with the help of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, our country has been constantly organizing the evacuation of its citizens from abroad. Today, a total of 185 Mongolian citizens arrived back home from the Czech Republic on a special flight with the support of the IOM,” Lkhanaajav Munkhtushig, director general of the consular department at the ministry, said during a news conference.

The cost of flight tickets and all expenses incurred during the 21-day isolation period in Mongolia are being covered by the IOM, Munkhtushig said.

The IOM is an intergovernmental organization that provides services and advice concerning migration to governments and migrants. Mongolia joined the IOM as a member in 2008.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mongolia has repatriated around 17,000 nationals from different parts of the world so far, according to the country’s State Emergency Commission.

Mongolia is expected to send at least 14 special flights to COVID-19-hit countries this month to bring home more nationals.

As of Tuesday, Mongolia has reported a total of 293 COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported.

No local transmissions or deaths have been reported in the Asian country so far. Enditem