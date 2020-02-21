Iowa man dies after being bound, gagged; professor charged

A professor has been charged with the murder of her husband after she gagged him and tied him to a chair for hours as he died, according to police.

Gowun Park, 41, used zip ties and rope to bind her husband Sung Nam, also 41, and stuffed clothing into his mouth in their West Des Moines home, according to court records.

She refused to untie him despite his pleas, police said.

The assistant economics professor at Simpson College used duct tape to attach a towel over her husband’s head in the run-up to his death on Saturday morning.

Simpson College, a private liberal arts college based in Indianola, has suspended Park and said it would cooperate with authorities in an investigation.

was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of her husband, Sung Nam, also 41, West Des Moines police said.

Cops called to the home Saturday evening and found Nam face down on the floor with no vital signs. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

“Ms. Park made efforts to hide and conceal the binding items prior to the arrival of emergency personnel,” according to a criminal complaint.

After an investigation, Park was arrested Wednesday at the West Des Moines Police Department.

She was being held at the Dallas County Jail. Court records don’t indicate if she has a lawyer who could answer questions about her arrest.