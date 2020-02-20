Iowa man dies after being bound, gagged; wife arrested

An economics professor at a small liberal-arts college in Iowa was arrested on Wednesday after police say she bound and gagged her husband for hours, leading to his death.

Dr Gowun Park, 41, was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of her husband, Sung Nam, also 41, West Des Moines police said.

According to court records, Park used zip ties to bind Nam’s feet and hands to a chair at their home in the at 8300 block of EP True Parkway between 10.30am and 11am on Saturday.

Park is accused of then tying Nam to the chair with rope and jamming clothing into his mouth before finally using duct tape to attach a towel over his head.

Police said Park refused to untie him despite his repeated pleas.

Officers were called to the couple’s home shortly before 7pm on Saturday and found Park performing CPR on her unresponsive husband, whose lips had turned blue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

‘Ms. Park made efforts to hide and conceal the binding items prior to the arrival of emergency personnel,’ according to a criminal complaint, cited by Des Moines Register. ‘The injuries sustained by Mr. Nam were not self inflicted.’

Police did not comment on Nam’s cause of death or a possible motive.

After an investigation, Park was arrested Wednesday at the West Des Moines Police Department and lodged in the county jail.

She made her initial court appearance on Wednesday and had her bond set at $5million. Park is due back in court on February 28.

Simpson College’s student newspaper, The Simpsonian, reported that Park is an assistant economics professor at the school, where she was hired in 2017.

Her name has since been removed from the college’s website.

Park’s LinkedIn page indicates that she graduated from NYU with a Master’s degree in economics in 2010, and then went on to earn her PhD from the City University of New York Graduate Center.