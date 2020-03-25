iPhone 11 Pro Max Sounds Like a Viagra Brand

We heard the rumours and desperately hoped they weren’t true. But today Apple confirmed our worst nightmares – another new naming convention for the iPhone. And it’s the worst one to date.

While the iPhone 11 is perfectly fine, we can’t help but shake our heads at the most expensive model. Say hello to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. But let’s back it up for a moment.

In 2017, Apple decided to shake things up by swapping to roman numerals for the tenth generation of the iPhone. Named the iPhone X, it resulted in many a person referring to it as the “ex” as opposed to the “ten”. But while that could prove a little irksome for some, it wasn’t really a big deal.

Then 2018 came along with the XS, XS Max and XR. While ‘S’ years had become common in the world of Apple, and the XR was vaguely reminiscent of the beloved 5c, this was the first time that the word “max” had been thrown around.

There were rumours about it before the launch, but it was well outside the norm. Some of us refused to believe it (even when Apple accidentally leaked it hours before the event) until it became canon. But considering how expensive the XS Max was, it was rather enjoyable to refer to it as the “Excess Max” for funsies.

But apparently Apple wasn’t done messing with its names. Once again the rumour mill began reporting that the top-of-the-line 2019 iPhone was getting a long-arse name. Not only that, but Apple was moving back to regular numbers. For almost a month now we’ve been looking down the barrel of something terrifying. And despite praying to the Old Gods and New, it has now been confirmed.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone. 11. Pro. Max.

Now don’t get us wrong, we get the ‘pro’ bit. This year Apple has significantly upgraded the camera on its two most expensive iPhones. For the first time ever it has a triple lens array at the rear. You can read about all the fancy stuff it can do here. And to be fair, we even understand the “max” part as it carries on the naming convention from last year’s XS Max.

But just because it makes sense doesn’t negate the fact that iPhone 11 Pro Max sounds like a Viagra brand. Or perhaps a discount protein powder. And it’s not like Apple was obliged to stick with “Max”. After all, it just ditched the Roman numerals after two years. Let’s also not forget about the future. 2020 will most likely be an ‘S’ year for Apple. Does that mean we have the iPhone 11S Pro Max to look forward to?

Apple, please. Stop. Take us back to a simpler, innocent, naming time before it’s too late.

Gizmodo Australia is gobbling up the news in a different timezone, so check them out if you need another Giz fix.