iPhone 11’s Camera is Perfect Meme Fodder

If you hadn’t heard already, 2019 is the Year of the Phone Butt and Apple’s latest release is no exception.

There were a lot of takeaways from Apple’s huge event but one of the biggest was how memeable the iPhone 11’s camera bump was. Fixed to the top left-hand side of the iPhone 11’s rear is a camera bump so damn thicc, it was impossible for the internet not to notice.

The new triple lens camera, found on the upcoming iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, looks strange because while 2018’s camera also stuck out, it didn’t have three googly eyes bunched together.

Apple alone is to blame for this reaction.

The iPhone 11 Pro is also for professional chefs haha#AppleEvent #iPhone pic.twitter.com/aBtw8IR9cS

— Aybike (@kedigezegenii) September 10, 2019

New iPhone 11 Pro’s cameras be like pic.twitter.com/CT0iqyj2ly

— Aero (@ActualAero) September 10, 2019

honestly the new iphone camera isn’t that bad guys pic.twitter.com/2Ti7Wz1xpA

— – kny spoilers (@deidaranojutsu) September 10, 2019

why do the new iPhone cameras look like that alien from Chicken Little pic.twitter.com/Prg1N2arof

— Jack Hardy (@jackhardyy_) September 11, 2019

Apple iPhone 11 cameras we’re inspired from Coconut #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0jpd93Z0lF

— Husnain Ali (@husnain498) September 10, 2019

Someone with an iPhone 11: “Smile! Look at the camera!”

Me: pic.twitter.com/SZYDjujhfB

— Sarah Samynathan (@sarahsamynathan) September 10, 2019

Public: you can’t just add another camera and call it a new [email protected]: sure we can. #AppleEvent

Public: pic.twitter.com/BA9bwyepeb

— Karan Sheth (@karantlytweetin) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11 Pro cameras straight up look like Philips Shaver!#AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/gMDFwI9JkB

— Rahul singh (@Rahulsingh_fact) September 10, 2019

Never change internet, never change.

Featured image: Getty

