iPhone 12 Leak Points to Four Models and Not as Many Cameras as We Thought

Not even global pandemic can stop tech leaks apparently, as the latest titbit about Apple’s iPhone 12 reveals the four different variants the smartphone will be available in when it drops.

Jon Prosser, tech analyst by day and Twitter leaker by night (and also day. Whenever he like really) has said that the iPhone 12 is just about done and dusted, and has spilled the beans on the four models that will be available when the device launches. There’ll be two basic iPhone handsets available in two different sizes with aluminium chassis, an iPhone 12 Pro with a steel chassis, and a larger iPhone 12 Pro Max which also sports a steel body.

The two iPhone 12 models will have dual cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will have a triple camera setup with a liDAR scanner, as reported earlier this week. Rumours of four iPhone 12 models were floating around back in February but the sizes in the video were smaller than those we’re seeing now. There was also speculation that the new handset would have a quad camera setup, but Prosser’s tweet suggests otherwise.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!

Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year!

Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers!

Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2

— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 6, 2020

The notch will be smaller on this year’s flagship across all models, with display sizes of 5.4-inches and 6.1-inches for the vanilla devices, 6.1-inches for the Pro, and 6.7-inches for the Pro Max. As it stands, we’re not expecting a delayed launch, so look forward to more leaks as we barrel towards September. [Tom’s Guide]

Feature image credit: Donel Bagrov