iPhone 12 Pro Max Leak Reveals a Host of Welcome New Features

The iPhone 12 is Apple’s next flagship smartphone and the reveal is still months away, but that hasn’t stopped the leaks from springing, with the latest being early CAD renders of the premium iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Shared by XDA’s Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro, the renders reveal a slew of improvements from the iPhone 11 Pro Max, including smaller bezels and notch, and a quad camera on the rear. Thanks to the slimmer bezels, the display will be larger than last year’s model, coming in at 6.7 inches, despite the overall size being comparable.

It’s worth noting that the CAD is only 70 per cent complete, and while the basic display and chassis is “correct”, the camera setup is wrong “as a security measure.” In terms of protrusion, the camera bump won’t be as large on the iPhone 12 Pro Max as it was on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and will be more similar to the new iPad Pro in that respect. The body is taller and slightly wider than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but it’s thinner at just 7.4mm. It looks like it’ll also include a liDAR sensor, as previously reported.

The volume rocker and power button have been scooched down a bit to allow for the larger size and keep the handset comfortable to hold, while the SIM tray has been flipped to the opposite side of the phone. It’s likely that this has been done because of the internal rejigging of the logic board placement and square battery. A smart connector now sits where the SIM card tray would usually be placed. Whether this is for Apple Pencil compatibility, or some other accessory, we don’t know.

So lots of new-and-improved features over the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and no doubt we’ll see more leaks as we ramp up towards the reveal.

Feature image credit: EverythingApplePro/ YouTube