iPhone Tip: How To Check Battery Level Of Connected Bluetooth Devices

iPhone users have several options when it comes to viewing and monitoring the battery level of a connected Bluetooth device.

Wireless earbuds such as the AirPods and AirPods Pro offer a level of convenience that wired earbuds cannot. The same comfort and convenience apply to other Bluetooth devices, such as speakers. Users can simply connect their iPhones to these devices to enjoy them without the need to fuss about not being able to bring the handset farther than where the wire can reach.

These devices, however, have one major caveat: battery life. Users have to charge them to continue using them. This can sometimes frustrate users, especially if they’re unable to plug the device to charge.

Thankfully, iPhone users can check the battery level of connected devices. This will help users know if it’s time to charge the device or conserve battery life so that it won’t run out when it’s needed. Here are three ways to do it.

Via iPhone Home Screen

iPhone users whose devices are running on iOS 14 can add the battery widget to the Home Screen to be able to see battery levels at a glance. This is done via the following steps:

Here’s a more comprehensive guide to adding Widgets to the Home Screen.

Via Today View

Users can also add widgets to Today View. This is done by swiping left from the Home Screen to go to Today View, long-pressing on a widget to enter jiggle mode, then adding a widget in the same way it is added to the Home Screen.

Via Control Center

Users can also use Control Center to see the connected device’s battery level. This is done by swiping down from the upper-right corner of the Home Screen to access Control Center. The battery level will be indicated by a small battery icon beside the Bluetooth icon, located at the upper-right corner.