iPhones With Fortnite Installed Are Going for Megabucks on Ebay

Where demand exists, supply will appear, and that’s exactly what’s happened with Apple’s ban of Fortnite from iOS.

While Epic Games and Apple sort out their major spat, the game can’t be installed from the App Store. So a bunch of clever people whose iPhones already have the game have put them on eBay, so Fortnite addicts can get their fix.

As you might imagine, the phones are pretty damn expensive, but the higher-priced ones haven’t sold – not surprising when some are listed at over £10,000:

The same thing happened when Flappy Bird (of all things) was discontinued. But this case has been much higher profile, because not only is Fortnite a huge and very profitable game, but the legal case is in many eyes a reckoning that Apple has had coming for a long time.

If you missed the dramz, Epic Games – maker of Fortnite – added a way to buy its in-game currency (V-Bucks) directly, rather than going via Apple. That’s against Apple’s rules, because using its own payment service means the company can cream 30% off the top of all transactions.

Epic had already been planning a lawsuit, knowing the app would be booted from the App Store. Said suit was filed, Apple wrote to Epic saying it would terminate all of its dev accounts, and Epic filed another lawsuit about that.

Apple says Epic can come back if it agrees to give Apple its pound of flesh 30 per cent, and that it has no intention to “make an exception” for Fortnite.

Epic, meanwhile, says Apple’s second lawsuit is “retaliation” and is apparently corralling a “coalition of Apple critics” to take the company down a peg or two.

Until this is all sorted – and it might be years – devices that already had Fortnite installed can carry on playing as normal. Same goes for Androids, since the app has also been kicked out of the Play Store.

It’s Goliath vs Goliath, and we are fascinated. [MacRumors]