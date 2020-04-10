Iran: 100-year-old coronavirus patient recovers

ANKARA

One of the latest survivors of the novel coronavirus in Iran is a 100-year-old man, who was discharged from the hospital in northern Alborz province on Thursday, according to local media.

After receiving treatment in intensive care unit at Alborz University of Medical Sciences’ Sarallah Hospital, he recovered and was discharged from the hospital, Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) said.

The 100-year-old man was reported to be the oldest patient contracting COVID-19 in Alborz province so far.

Previously, a 102-year-old woman and 106-year-old man recovered from the deadly disease in Zanjan and Qom provinces, respectively.

Iran reported a total of 64,586 infections so far, with 4,003 deaths, according to health authorities.

Also 29,812 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,946 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 1.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 88,500 deaths, and almost 331,000 recoveries.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz