Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan open joint trade route

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan opened a transport route on Monday after trucks left Iran for Uzbekistan though Afghanistan as a part of a pilot project, Tasnim news agency reported.

The route will give Uzbekistan access to the Gulf trade opportunities, Mostafa Ayati, director of Transit Bureau of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), was quoted as saying.

“For the first time, two trucks set off from Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port (in the litoral Gulf) to the destination of Uzbekistan, using Afghanistan as a link route,” Ayati said.

The transit passage is a low-cost project which can play a key role in boosting trade and economic cooperation in the region, he said.

According to the report, the three countries had agreed in 2009 to build the transport line to facilitate trade among nations in the region. Enditem