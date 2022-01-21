Iran and Russia are in talks about building new nuclear power plants.

According to Iran’s top diplomat, foreign ministers also talk about expanding comprehensive cooperation.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Iran and Russia talked about building new nuclear power plants in Iran, according to Iran’s foreign minister.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter that he met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Thursday and discussed the acceleration of new nuclear power plant construction, the development of comprehensive cooperation in light of recent agreements between the two countries’ leaders, and the facilitation of consular affairs for citizens of both countries.

In the new phase of relations with Russia, he added, “excellent cooperation” will be established.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to Russia, and the two ministers met there.

In the southern city of Bushehr, Russia constructed Iran’s first nuclear power plant.

One year after the Bushehr nuclear power plant began operating at full capacity in 2012, it was handed over to Iran.

In 2014, Tehran and Moscow agreed to build two nuclear power plants in Iran.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.