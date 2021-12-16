Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reached an agreement to replace the cameras at the Karaj nuclear power plant.

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency have agreed to replace the cameras at the Karaj nuclear facility.

In a sabotage attack in June, cameras at the west Tehran nuclear site were damaged.

Iran’s capital city is TEHRAN.

Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog had reached a “good agreement” to address concerns about Tehran’s nuclear program and strengthen cooperation.

The agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was reached on the sidelines of Vienna talks on Tuesday evening, according to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

He didn’t go into detail, but reports suggest that Iran has agreed to let the UN agency replace cameras at the Karaj nuclear facility, putting an end to a months-long standoff.

The decision to allow the IAEA to replace cameras at the west Tehran facility came after the completion of “the main part of judiciary-security investigations as well as IAEA’s condemning sabotage in Tessa complex and accepting technical inspection of cameras by Iranian experts before installation,” according to Nour News, which is affiliated with Iran’s top security body.

According to reports, Tehran will keep the footage captured by the new cameras and refuse to give it to the IAEA.

The IAEA said in a report last month that it had “not been able to install replacement cameras at the workshop andor verify whether the production of centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows has resumed therein.”

Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, said the IAEA’s demands for access to a centrifuge-making workshop in Karaj were outside the scope of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and “not acceptable” to Iran just hours before the agreement was reached on Tuesday.

Iran has no reason to cooperate with the IAEA, according to Eslami, because the monitoring at the facility was tied to the 2015 nuclear deal, which the US unilaterally withdrew from and reinstated sanctions.

The seventh round of Vienna talks, which resumed on Thursday after a week’s break, saw both progress and tensions, with both sides putting pressure on each other.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iran’s lead negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani said any sanctions that violate the 2015 nuclear deal must be lifted immediately. He added that some parties “persist in their blame game.”

