Iran announces semi-lockdown on Qom over coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — The Iranian authorities announced on Saturday that they will ban the people suspected of novel coronavirus infection in Qom from moving out of the city.

Special equipment will be used to examine the health condition of the people at the exits of Qom with special equipment from Sunday, Khabar Fouri news website reported, citing the deputy chief of Qom Medical University.

If somebody is diagnosed as a suspected case of the virus, they will be quarantined for days.

The anonymous official urged people to take the problem seriously and avoid travelling and appearing in the public places.

The central city of Qom has been the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the country since Feb. 18.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said on Saturday that out of the 593 infected people 43 have died and 123 healed.