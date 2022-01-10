Iran claims it wants to improve ties with its Gulf neighbors.

Iran says it wants to improve relations with its Gulf neighbors.

Iran’s Foreign Minister pays a visit to Oman to meet with Sultan Qaboos.

Iran’s capital city is TEHRAN.

According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, Iran stated on Monday that it seeks good relations with its Gulf neighbors.

In statements made during his visit to Oman, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran was seeking to have a good relationship with its neighbors in the Persian Gulf region in order to strengthen neighbors’ network.”

Tehran is interested in “upgrading political and cultural relations with Oman to high levels of economic and business cooperation,” according to the top Iranian diplomat.

Amirabdollahian met with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik during his visit and conveyed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s greetings to him, according to the Omani news agency.

The two sides discussed regional developments as well as efforts to establish security and stability in the region, according to the news agency.

In a related development, Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said Amirabdollahian may visit one of the Gulf’s neighboring countries, without specifying which one.

Tensions have risen between Iran and its Gulf neighbors, particularly Saudi Arabia, amid accusations that Iran is waging a proxy war for regional hegemony.

*In Ankara, Bassel Barakat wrote this article.