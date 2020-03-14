Iran closes museums, cultural centers during new year holidays

TEHRAN, March 10 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has issued an order to close all museums and tourist centers across the country during the holidays of the approaching Iranian new year, Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported Tuesday.

In a letter to the chiefs of cultural heritage and tourism organizations of all provinces, Ali Asghar Mounesian, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, required the cancelling of all the pre-planned ceremonies in the new year holidays this year.

He also called on the provincial officials to avoid any activity which might attract people to tourist spots.

On Tuesday, Iran announced the total infection of 8,042 people with COVID-19. At least 291 people have died over the disease.