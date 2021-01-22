Iran condemns deadly bombing attacks in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The Iranian Embassy in Baghdad strongly condemned two suicide bombing attacks in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Thursday that killed and wounded dozens of people, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

In a statement, the Iranian Embassy expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and prayed for souls of the deceased people.

Iran is ready to offer any assistance and support to the Iraqi security measures to stop terrorist operations, according to the statement.

Earlier in the morning, a suicide bomber blew up his explosive belt in a crowded popular market in Baghdad, before a second one detonated his a few minutes later in the same market, leaving at least 21 killed and 53 wounded. Enditem