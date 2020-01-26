Iran condemns U.S. “mistreatment” of Iranian travelers at U.S. airports

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Saturday condemned U.S. authorities for what he called “mistreating” Iranian nationals at the border posts upon entering the country.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection treatment of the Iranians is “illegal” and it is a violation of human rights, Mousavi said in a statement.

“The Iranian individuals have been questioned by the U.S. border guards and security forces about their political and religious beliefs and about their social media accounts (upon entering the United States). Such measures amount to a blatant violation of human rights,” he said.

Mousavi noted that a complaint could be lodged against such conducts with human rights courts.