Iran confirms 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 85,996 in total

TEHRAN, April 22 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education on Wednesday confirmed 1,194 new cases, bringing the total number infected by the COVID-19 to 85,996, the state TV reported.

Also, 94 died overnight, increasing the death toll to 5,391, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, said during his daily updates.

The number of recoveries has reached 63,113, he said, adding 3,311 are still in critical condition and under treatment.

A total of 377,396 have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Iran so far, the Iranian official noted.