Iran confirms 2,245 new COVID-19 cases, 361,150 in total

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Iran’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 361,150 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,245 new infections, Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian ministry, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,132 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed 20,776 lives in Iran, up by 133 in the past 24 hours, said Lari.

Besides, 311,365 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,848 remain in critical condition.

She added that 3,062,422 lab tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The spokeswoman said that 26 Iranian provinces, out of 31, are either in the high-risk or alert condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic. Enditem