Iran confirms 593 cases of COVID-19: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — An official at Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said on Saturday that 593 people in the country have been infected with COVID-19.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said 43 have died and 123 recovered.

Jahanpur also urged people to earnestly follow the governmernt instructions and cooperate in order to tackle the issue.

Iran announced the first cases of COVID-19 infection in the central city of Qom on Feb. 18.