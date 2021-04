TEHRAN, April 7 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday confirmed the explosion in the country’s commercial ship in the Red Sea, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

The Iranian commercial ship was slightly damaged in the explosion in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti on Tuesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the foreign ministry, was quoted as saying,

The cause of explosion is under investigation, he added. Enditem