Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,110

ANKARA

Iran reported 117 more deaths from the novel coronavirus on Thursday – the lowest one-day virus death toll in the last 25 days – pushing the death toll to 4,110, Iranian state TV reported.

Kianoush Jahanpour, a Health Ministry spokesman, said that 1,634 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 66,220, but a hopeful figure as the lowest increase in case numbers since March 23.

Jahanpour said 32,309 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,918 patients are in critical condition.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections nearing 1.5 million, with the death toll nearing 89,000. Almost 332,000 people have recovered.

*Writing By Zehra Nur Duz